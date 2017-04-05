Good News: Pacific Western Bank donates $6,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

1:51 Take a tour of the 3,450-acre Eagle Ranch in Atascadero Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:46 How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point