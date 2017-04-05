Good News: Pacific Western Bank donates $6,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

SLO County
Big Brothers Big Sisters recently announced that Pacific Western Bank is continuing its support as a sponsor for the agency’s Big Event fundraiser for the seventh consecutive year. The bank donated $6,000 this year, bringing its total to $36,000 in support of the agency’s mentoring programs.
Pacific Western Executive Vice President Tom Strait said that the company “has enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters. We believe in their mission, and we are honored to have the opportunity to provide continued support,” he said.
For more information, call 805-781-3226 or visit www.slobigs.org.
San Luis Obispo
LIFTOFF Digital, a local digital marketing agency, recently brought home six awards from the 2017 American Advertising Awards Coastal California Competition hosted by the American Advertising Federation.
The agency was recognized with two silver awards for the Halsell Builders and Donati Family Vineyard website projects; and four bronze awards for the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Woodwinds, Community West Bank, ITECH Solutions and New Age Enclosure website projects.
LIFTOFF Digital was one of four agencies in the competition to bring home more than five awards, according to a news release from the company.
