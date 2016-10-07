Community

October 7, 2016 4:44 AM

Death notices for Friday, Oct. 7, 2016

Tribune staff

ARNDT — James "Jim" Arndt, 91, of San Luis Obispo died Saturday, October 1, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Coast Family Cremation of San Luis

CALSING — Mark R. Calsing, 64, of Paso Robles died Monday, October 3, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Los Osos Valley Mortuary of Los Osos.

EDWARDS — Okle Edwards, 74, of Nipomo died Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

LOPEZ — Amelia Lopez, 86, of San Luis Obispo died Thursday, October 6, 2016, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

MARTINEZ — Richard Ricky’ Martinez, 60, of Santa Maria died Tuesday, October 4, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

MIANO — Thomas S.H. Miano, 81, of Santa Maria died Tuesday, October 4, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

STRATMAN — Erwin Alfred Stratman, 83, of Atascadero died Tuesday, October 4, 2016, in Atascadero. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.

THOMPSON — Nadine Bernice Thompson, 74, died Sunday, September 2, 2016, in Creston. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.

THORNTON — Pete Thornton, 71, of Santa Maria died Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

WARREN — Christine Warren, 43, of San Luis Obispo died Wednesday, October 5, 2016, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

