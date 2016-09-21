Community

September 21, 2016 4:47 AM

Death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016

Tribune staff

ACOSTA-LARA — Maria Guadalupe Acosta-Lara, 81, of Santa Maria died Saturday, September 17, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

APPLE — Sharon Apple, 85, of Santa Maria died Saturday, September 17, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

HALL — Carla Jo Hall, 58, of Cayucos died Friday, September 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

MARTIN — Shirley Mae Martin, 78, of Santa Maria died Friday, September 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

NUNES — Barbara Mae Nunes, 86, of Santa Maria died Monday, September 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

ORINGER — Marian Oringer, 95, of Los Osos died Thursday, September 15, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Coast Family Cremation of San Luis Obispo.

RHEINGANS — Michael Rheingans, 50, of San Luis Obispo died Sunday, September 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

SMITH — Helen Smith, 91, of San Luis Obispo died Saturday, September 17, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

STAPLES — William "Bill" Staples, 84, of Santa Maria died Friday, September 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

TERRY — Rebecca Terry, 92, of Templeton died Sunday, September 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

