Death notices for Friday, Sept. 16, 2016

ANDERSON — Scott Anderson, 64, of Nipomo died Wednesday, September 14, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
CARLSGAARD — Paulette Carlsgaard, 82 of Los Osos died Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation and Benedict Retty Mortuary of Morro Bay.
DINAN — Donald Francis Dinan, 84, of San Luis Obispo died Sunday, September 4, 2016, in San Luis Obispo. Arrangements are under the direction of Los Osos Valley Mortuary of Los Osos.
GILBERT — Shirley Gilbert, 76, of Los Osos died Friday, September 9, 2016, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation and Benedict Retty Mortuary of Morro Bay.
HALADYNA — Ruth R. Haladyna, 91, of Solvang died Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary and Crematory of Santa Maria.
HENDRICKS — Orville "Orv" Hendricks, 80, of Arroyo Grande died Tuesday, September 6, 2016, in Stanford, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Los Osos Valley Mortuary of Los Osos.
MACHAJ — Aileen Annie Machaj, 89, of Paso Robles died Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
MENDIBLES — Frank Mendibles, 80, of Nipomo died Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
MORGAN — Loreen B. Morgan, 83, of Paso Robles died Wednesday, September 7, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
RODGERS — Darlene Rodgers, 70, of Morro Bay died Monday, September 12, 2016, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
SANTILLAN — Roy Amado Santillan, 60, of San Miguel died Saturday, September 10, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
SAWYER — A.B.C Sawyer, 95, of Arroyo Grande died Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
SUHRKE — John Suhrke, 69 of Creston died Friday, September 9, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation and Benedict Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
YOSHIDA — James Sunichi Yoshida, 87, of Paso Robles died Friday, September 9, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
