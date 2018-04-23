SLO animal rights activist arrested after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow
Teenage San Luis Obispo animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg was arrested Monday, April 23, 2018 after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow that was scheduled to be slaughtered that day. Video footage from Direct Action Everywhere.
Kaytlyn LeslieVideo footage courtesy of Direct Action Everywhere
SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.
Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video.
Monterey County wants to prevent seven homes lost in the Chimney Fire from being rebuilt at Cal Shasta next to Lake Nacimiento. Steven Demsher, president of Cal Shasta Club, talks about the issues facing homeowners there.
The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Responders rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet and injured her ankle at the Salmon Creek trail near Big Sur, California, on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Her friend hiked out to Highway 1 and borrowed a phone to call for help.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.
Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes.