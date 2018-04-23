SLO animal rights activist arrested after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow

Teenage San Luis Obispo animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg was arrested Monday, April 23, 2018 after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow that was scheduled to be slaughtered that day. Video footage from Direct Action Everywhere.
Kaytlyn Leslie Video footage courtesy of Direct Action Everywhere
2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

Local

2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.

Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

Sports

Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.