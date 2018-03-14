Morro Bay student Amalia Fleming performs protest song at walkout
Amalia Fleming, 15, performed her original song "Renegades" to fellow Morro Bay High School students who protested gun violence on March 14, 2018. About 100 students gathered at the entrance of the campus as part of a national walkout.
Hundreds of students walk out of class at San Luis Obispo High School as part of the National Walkout for Gun Safety on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The 17-minute protests unfolded at hundreds of schools across the country.
Students at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo participated in the national school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. "Let's help each other, let's support each other, let's be good friends to each other," Principal Rick Mayfield said.
Students at Atascadero High School had their planned walkout protest delayed by a school lockdown following a threat on Facebook. But they made their way to El Camino Real to protest gun violence at schools on March 14, 2018.
Students at San Luis Obispo High School protested in the March 14, 2018, national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2,400 schools across America.
Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent talks about the need for safety in the wake of threats against Atascadero Schools and his support of the right of students to express their views during a national walkout to protest gun violence.
San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished a fire in the building that houses Woodstock's Pizza on Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire may have been caused by a short-circuit electrical hazard related to the neon lights on the building, officials said.
Brothers Bryson, 6, and Brock, 8, asked NFL players to send in autographed helmets, which will be auctioned off in July 2018 at the Jack's Helping Hand Annual BBQ. Money will go to local families whose children have medical needs.
The west was won with wire. And there is a story behind each patent. The Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles displays the fourth-largest collection of antique barbed wire in the world — the largest west of the Rockies.
Pleasant Valley School in San Miguel held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on March 11, 2018. Children and runners were showered with nontoxic powders. Proceeds go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.