SLO’s new $1.1 million playground already a big hit with kids

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO

Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

    A newly redesigned playground at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo features a large multi-slide, zipline, grassy hill for sledding and climbing wall. Aidan Burke gives his thoughts on the SLO playground.

A newly redesigned playground at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo features a large multi-slide, zipline, grassy hill for sledding and climbing wall. Aidan Burke gives his thoughts on the SLO playground.
A newly redesigned playground at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo features a large multi-slide, zipline, grassy hill for sledding and climbing wall.

Local

SLO’s new $1.1 million playground already a big hit with kids

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 1:40 PM

Kids are rejoicing in a revamped playground that recently opened at Sinsheimer Park with an artificial grass hill for cardboard sledding and a miniature zipline, among other new features.

A large centerpiece with multiple slides, a climbing wall, a snowboard simulator and swings also are part of the new attraction.

Since it opened earlier this month, children have flocked to the new play area. Kids even helped in the city’s planning and design of the equipment.

The $1.1 million upgrade was paid for with money in Measure G coffers, generated from a one-half percent sales tax. The project is the culmination of 11 months of construction at one of the city’s oldest parks, opened in the 1970s.

“This is the best thing ever,” Mayor Heidi Harmon wrote on Facebook. “Sinsheimer Park playground is finally complete. This was a local revenue tax measure-funded playground and has been in the works for years from designed to finish, and as you can see it’s truly amazing and worth the wait.”

A free grand re-opening celebration will be held at the park at 900 Southwood Drive from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a BBQ-style lunch.

The new playground replaces swings, slides and a jungle gym installed in 1993.

Sinsheimer Playground After_3
The new Sinsheimer Park playground features a climbing structure that resembles a space robot in front of an artifical grass hill where kids can slide on pieces of cardboard.
City of San Luis Obispo

It meets the guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and also includes new picnic tables and benches, walkways, trees, water fountains and water filling stations.

While expressing appreciation for the popularity of the new playground, city officials sent out a Facebook post Monday asking the public to pick up their cardboard, which is being left in piles at the hill sled area.

Before its new design, the city sought the community’s input through public workshops and Parks and Recreation Commission meetings, also garnering feedback in a kids-only planning session.

Sahvanna Ettestad, a city Parks and Recreation Department administrative and communications specialist, said that part of the play area is designed for kids ages 0-6, and the rest for older children. The facility is located near the park’s stadium and parking.

Sinsheimer Playground Before
How the Sinsheimer Park playground looked before the upgrade.
City of San Luis Obispo

“We have had a great outpouring of support for it,” Ettestad said. “People are sharing their photos online. They’re commenting on our Facebook page. People are letting us know they really enjoy it.”

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has a policy of scheduling play equipment replacement on a 15-year cycle, which is considered the equipment’s useful lifespan.

The park, located next to Sinsheimer Elementary School, is one of 33 in the city and also features a pool complex, baseball stadium, softball field and tennis courts. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Measure G also funds essential services including bike lanes and sidewalks; public safety; neighborhood and street paving; code enforcement; flood protection; senior programs and capital improvement projects, according to city officials.

