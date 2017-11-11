Atascadero man booked on suspicion of DUI following head-on collision Friday night

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road, east of Sombrero Drive, Friday night.
Martin Sanchez Jr., 35, of Atascadero reached speeds in excess of 90 mph and was swerving into oncoming traffic, according to police, after a CHP officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. It was then that the vehicle allegedly driven by Sanchez collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle driven by 34-year-old Erin Clayburn, who slowed down and pulled onto the shoulder of the road when she saw emergency lights, according to police.
Clyburn and a passenger, 40-year-old Beau Clyburn, both of Los Osos, received moderate injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Erin Clyburn experienced pain and bruising on her torso and toes. Beau Clyburn received a cut on his nose and experienced pain, swelling and bruising on his stomach.
Sanchez received minor injuries as a result of the crash, police said, complaining of minor pain in his stomach. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a peace officer and driving with a suspended license.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments