Bruce Gibson to seek fourth term as SLO County’s North Coast supervisor

Bruce Gibson will seek a fourth term as San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor, saying that his respectful approach and experience in seeing projects completed is beneficial to his North Coast constituents and countywide residents.
“I’ve taken great satisfaction in seeing projects like the Los Osos wastewater plant, the Cayucos Pier restoration and three new library branches from concept to reality,” Gibson said in an announcement Wednesday.
No challenger has announced a run in the June 2018 election. The deadline for filing candidacy papers is in March.
Gibson, 65, said he is working to address water needs in Los Osos and Cayucos and implement programs “that will actually produce, rather than just talk about, workforce housing.” He’s also pursing ways to maintain budget stability, “rationally” manage groundwater, protect public health from air pollution, and improve medical and mental health services in the County Jail.
Gibson and Supervisor Adam Hill are currently among the minority on the Board of Supervisors, on which three conservative representatives tend to vote as a block. That dynamic has proven to be a barrier for Gibson’s policy agenda.
During budget hearings last June, for example, Gibson and Hill proposed to allocate $5 million to “jump-start the production of affordable housing,” a plan the other supervisors did not embrace.
He said he will continue to push for a fund to invest in workforce housing and protect the inclusionary housing fund that is currently under threat of repeal.
“In these politically charged times, I believe my experience and respectful, constructive approach to county government will benefit the North Coast and all county residents,” Gibson said in a phone interview.
“I’ve long complained of the ideologically driven decisions of the board, and we’re seeing the poor consequences of those ideological decisions,” he added. “It’s important to continue to do the job the best way I know how to do it, in a way that solves problems.”
Since he was first elected to the position in 2006, the “single biggest thing” Gibson has worked on is construction of the controversial sewer in Los Osos. Now that it is complete, he said there is still work to do in that and other communities.
“The issue that (the sewer) was put in place to solve is actually the water supply,” he said. “We’re hard at work trying to get a balanced water supply to get reasonable development in Los Osos with appropriate environmental protections.”
He is also working with the Cambria Community Services District on its brackish water desalination plant that, he said, would provide residents a secure and resilient water supply.
Gibson’s coastal district extends from Los Osos north to the Monterey County line.
