Body found in the water at Santa Barbara Harbor

A body was found Monday morning in the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor.
Santa Barbara police and Harbor Patrol responded about 7:45 a.m. to West Beach on a report of a possible water rescue, according to emergency radio traffic.
Upon arrival, they reportedly located a deceased person in shallow water near the Sea Landing walkway.
Additional details were not immediately available.
