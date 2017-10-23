Local

Body found in the water at Santa Barbara Harbor

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

October 23, 2017 9:13 AM

A body was found Monday morning in the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Santa Barbara police and Harbor Patrol responded about 7:45 a.m. to West Beach on a report of a possible water rescue, according to emergency radio traffic.

Upon arrival, they reportedly located a deceased person in shallow water near the Sea Landing walkway.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Noozhawk.com is a Santa Barbara-based news website.

