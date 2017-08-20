Carrizo Plain is one of the threatened California monuments on Trump’s list

This week, the Trump administration is expected to release plans to potentially shrink or revoke the status of 21 national monuments — among them, the Carrizo Plain National Monument.
Carrizo Plain is one of five monuments in California the administration is looking at, more than any other state.
On Wednesday, 134 businesses throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties sent a letter to Ryan Zinke, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, in support of Carrizo Plain. The monument is a big tourist draw, especially during wildflower season in the spring.
“National monuments help nearby communities diversify economically while increasing quality of life and recreational opportunities that make our cities and towns more attractive for new residents, businesses and investment,” read the letter to Zinke.
“For many rural towns in the region, businesses are sustained by visitors on their way to and from the Carrizo Plain National Monument who stop for a meal or book a room,” said a news release about the businesses’ support. The release also noted that Carrizo Plain provides outdoor recreational opportunities for residents, noting the presence of 4,000-year-old petroglyphs and homestead ruins, hiking and horse trails, among other activities.
Several congressional Republicans have urged Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reverse monument designations made by Barack Obama and other past presidents, calling them federal “land grabs” that restrict mining and energy development. But supporters say that these monuments help protect important landscapes and objects of history, including Native American antiquities.
“This is a ‘who’s side are you on?’ moment for Secretary Zinke and the Trump administration,” said Matt Lee-Ashley, who was an Obama-era Interior official and now works at the Center for American Progress, a Democratic think tank.
“Are they really going to try to prop up Confederate statues while shutting down national monuments in the West that help safeguard Native American history and culture?” he added, referring to Trump’s recent tweets that America’s history was “being ripped apart” by removal of Confederate statues and monuments.
In April, Trump directed Zinke to review monuments created by his predecessors and make recommendations on those that “create barriers to achieving energy independence, restrict public access to and use of federal lands, burden state, tribal, and local governments, and otherwise curtail economic growth.”
Zinke initially designated 27 monuments for review, but has since “pardoned” six of those, including Hanford Reach in Washington state, Craters of the Moon in Idaho and Sand to Snow National Monument in California. According to the League of Conservation Voters, the Interior Department received a record 2.7 million comments on the review, largely a product of environmental groups mobilizing their members.
McClatchy reporter Stuart Leavenworth contributed to this story.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
