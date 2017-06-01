Garage damaged in early morning Paso Robles fire

A detached garage was damaged in a fire in Paso Robles early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 700 block of Oak Street at about 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single-car detached garage on fire, according to a news release. Within 11 minutes after firefighters arrived, the fire was contained.
No one was injured in the fire and the home was not damaged, officials said. The preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical problem, according to the news release.
