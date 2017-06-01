Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Stock photo.

Local

June 01, 2017 8:32 AM

Garage damaged in early morning Paso Robles fire

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A detached garage was damaged in a fire in Paso Robles early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 700 block of Oak Street at about 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single-car detached garage on fire, according to a news release. Within 11 minutes after firefighters arrived, the fire was contained.

No one was injured in the fire and the home was not damaged, officials said. The preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical problem, according to the news release.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target

Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target 1:15

Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target
Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother 1:47

Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother
26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 0:49

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos