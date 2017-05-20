Harry Potter yoga? It’s real, and it happened at SLO’s Emerson Park

Approximately 30 Harry Potter fans gathered for a magical yoga session Saturday morning at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo.
SLO Yoga Center instructor Ash Rexford organized the free event with her friend, Lauren Avjean Parzanese.
As part of Harry Potter Yoga in the Park, Rexford led participants through a spellbinding sequence of yoga poses based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling fantasy books and the popular film franchise they inspired. Attendees wore Harry Potter-themed clothing and waved wands as they worked through poses such as Whomping Willow (tree pose) and Downward Facing Fluffy (downward facing dog).
