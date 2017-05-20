Harry Potter yoga? It’s real, and it happened at SLO’s Emerson Park

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Cuesta College celebrates more than 900 new graduates Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 0:37 2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine 1:16 See the world's largest collection of miniature model trains 1:41 Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles 1:40 Peace Officers' Memorial Service honors 11 fallen officers 0:32 Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 0:55 California Democratic activists want Trump impeached -- now Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email If you love yoga and you're a Harry Potter fan, you'd love this class. An inaugural Harry Potter Yoga class was held at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

If you love yoga and you're a Harry Potter fan, you'd love this class. An inaugural Harry Potter Yoga class was held at Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune