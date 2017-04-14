Rep. Carbajal to hold town hall on veterans issues in Paso Robles

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, who represents the 24th Congressional District, is scheduled to meet with constituents Tuesday at a town hall in Paso Robles, where the topic of discussion will be how best to meet the needs of Central Coast veterans.
“The event is an opportunity for Congressman Carbajal to listen to constituent concerns and engage on veterans’ issues, including housing, access to health care and mental health,” according to a statement from Carbajal’s office.
More than 40,000 veterans live on the Central Coast. Carbajal, a Democrat, is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Banquet Room of Paso Robles Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Ave.
Carbajal is scheduled to be joined by California Army National Guard Lt. Col. Gregory Arenas, Camp Roberts operations supervisor; Cindy Conn, San Luis Obispo Vet Center manager; and Sandy Murry, a Department of Veterans Affairs housing program coordinator.
