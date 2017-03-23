Free event aims to educate children, young adults on the effects of marijuana

A nonprofit group formed to educate the public on the prevention of substance abuse will hold a talk on April 4 titled, “Today’s Marijuana: What You Need to Know.”
The free event, hosted by the organization POSAFY (Prevention of Substance Abuse for Youth), will be held at the Monday Club at 1815 Monterey St. from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
The event will include a clip of the documentary “The Other Side of Cannabis,” a multimedia presentation and a discussion with a question-and-answer session to follow.
“With the passage of Prop. 64 and increased normalization of marijuana today, it is imperative our community gets educated about this drug,” POSAFY said in a statement.
Refreshments will be served, a silent auction will be held, and donations “are appreciated.” POSAFY is in preproduction on a substance abuse prevention video for 11 to 14 year olds.
For more information, or to reserve seats (seating is limited), email info@posafy.org or go to www.posafy.org.
