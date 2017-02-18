Number of roads remain closed in SLO County following Friday’s heavy rain, wind

A number of San Luis Obispo County roads remained closed Saturday in the aftermath of the storm that hit the Central Coast on Friday.
Here are the roads closed due to flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines and mudslides. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
▪ Avila Beach Drive from Ontario to San Luis Bay Drive
▪ Thompson Road from Rancho to Highway 166 near Nipomo
▪ Turri Road from South Bay Boulevard to Los Osos Valley Road near Los Osos
▪ Cholame Valley Road from Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Road near Shandon
▪ San Luis Bay Drive at Highway 101, low water crossing near Avila Beach
▪ Huer Huero Road at river crossing near Creston
▪ San Marcos Road at Wellsona, both crossings flooded near San Miguel
Source: County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works
