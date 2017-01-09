Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

An unidentified man took the opportunity to surf — yes, surf — down a partially flooded Grand Avenue in Grover Beach on Sunday night.
Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria

Stormy weather hit the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The effects of the wet and windy weather were clear at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, where Santa Rosa Creek overflowed and rushed toward the ocean. High winds sent waves crashing on the rocks as the rain fell steadily.

Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.

Atascadero High School's time capsule reveals town's beginnings

Members of Atascadero Masonic Lodge No. 493 opened a 95-year-old time capsule at Atascadero High School’s library, removing photographs, newspapers and typewritten notes that provide a glimpse of what life was like when Atascadero was getting its start. The copper cylinder was buried in the high school's "B" building, which is slated for destruction.

Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

Here are scenes from Thursday's efforts to recover a car, belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple, that went over a cliff along Highway 1 near Ragged Point. The wrecked car was wedged between rocks on the coastline. As of Thursday, January 5, 2017, the body of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez had been found. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, who she was traveling with, is still missing.

