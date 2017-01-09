Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

Stormy weather hit the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The effects of the wet and windy weather were clear at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, where Santa Rosa Creek overflowed and rushed toward the ocean. High winds sent waves crashing on the rocks as the rain fell steadily.
Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.
Members of Atascadero Masonic Lodge No. 493 opened a 95-year-old time capsule at Atascadero High School’s library, removing photographs, newspapers and typewritten notes that provide a glimpse of what life was like when Atascadero was getting its start. The copper cylinder was buried in the high school's "B" building, which is slated for destruction.
A California Conservation Corps crew from the Los Padres (SLO) Center works to fill 14,000 sandbags to help protect a levee along the bank of the Arroyo Grande Creek in Oceano on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain is expected over this weekend.
Here are scenes from Thursday's efforts to recover a car, belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple, that went over a cliff along Highway 1 near Ragged Point. The wrecked car was wedged between rocks on the coastline. As of Thursday, January 5, 2017, the body of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez had been found. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, who she was traveling with, is still missing.
Heavy rain fell across San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Watch video of this rain-soaked drive — sped up two times to save you a few minutes — from the Cuesta Grade into downtown San Luis Obispo.
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman's body found near the tan sedan that went over the side of Highway 1 near Ragged Point was that of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, of North Hollywood. The sedan was found Tuesday afternoon. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, is still missing.