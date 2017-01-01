5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 2

The Thinkery
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A children’s museum-based program for preschoolers that inspires natural curiosity, empowers kids to ask questions, and encourages their innate sense of wonder and creativity. For more information, email karen@imaginariumfun.com. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. $160 per month. 805-544-5437.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Adventures with Nature — Mind Walks: Let’s talk mushrooms
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
A discussion of the mushrooms of the Central Coast, good, bad and ugly. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.
Nature, Not Football
2 to 4 p.m.
A walk around the salt marsh and the boardwalk at the Morro Bay State Park Marina. Learn about the plants and animals that are there and see, smell and taste nature. Meet at the east end of the marina, away from the Bayside Cafe. Family event; 1-2 hours. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Bible Study Fellowship International
6:55 to 8:45 p.m.
An interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.
