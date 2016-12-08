Watch drivers navigate Cuesta Grade in the rain

Holiday revelers took part in the 50th annual South County Holiday Parade in Grover Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The annual parade, which began in 1966, paid homage to its roots with a “Groovy Grover Holiday” theme.
Cal Poly graphic communications professor Brian Lawler worked with students to create 2,500 holiday greeting cards for Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and his wife, Sharon. They used an old printing press from 1890 that’s part of the university’s Shakespeare Press Museum.
Woods and North County humane societies announced their intent to merge on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, with the San Luis Obispo-based shelter taking over the Atascadero facility. Long-term plans call for building a new North County shelter that can accommodate both cats and dogs and offer spay and neuter services.