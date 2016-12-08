Car fire delays traffic on the Cuesta Grade

Holiday revelers took part in the 50th annual South County Holiday Parade in Grover Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The annual parade, which began in 1966, paid homage to its roots with a “Groovy Grover Holiday” theme.
Cal Poly graphic communications professor Brian Lawler worked with students to create 2,500 holiday greeting cards for Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and his wife, Sharon. They used an old printing press from 1890 that’s part of the university’s Shakespeare Press Museum.
ResCare: The Learning Center, a day program for adults with physical and developmental disabilities, put the finishing touches on its float for the 50th Annual South County Holiday Parade. That parade is 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016.
San Luis Obispo’s inaugural Gobble Wobble Fun Run, a 2.5K or 5K walk/run was held on Thanksgiving Day morning. The event, at Laguna Lake Golf Course in San Luis Obispo, was a benefit for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.