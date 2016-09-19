Historians worried Chinatown project could destroy Chumash aqueduct

1:54 Why historians think the Chumash aqueduct found in SLO is worth saving Pause

1:12 Cal Poly freshmen move into their homes on campus

1:00 CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo

0:43 Pismo Preserve to offer limited access

1:06 Peek inside the new Watershed Education Center in Arroyo Grande

0:38 Cuesta College Clay Stomp 2016

1:19 Construction at SLO County Regional Airport terminal nearly halfway complete

0:29 Body found near radio tower at Cal Poly

0:57 131-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande is for sale

0:18 Police investigate body found near Cal Poly radio tower