Mindbody just acquired an Atlanta digital fitness tracking company

Mindbody, a San Luis Obispo-based health and wellness software company, has acquired performance tracking company FitMetrix.
“FitMetrix’s powerful and intuitive tools help our customers drive results and retention while providing their clients with a fun and unique approach to fitness,” CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer said in a Tuesday news release. “Interactive engagement is the future of fitness, and we see some of our most successful customers integrating performance tracking technology into their studios.”
Mindbody did not disclose how much FitMetrix was purchased for.
The Atlanta-based company has partnered with Mindbody since 2015, giving boutique fitness studios, gyms and health clubs the capability to integrate digital performance tracking across several class and equipment types, according to the release. Studios can track, rank, display and instantly reward clients based on real-time results and create customized workouts using these metrics.
Its technology is also integrated with workout equipment like treadmills and indoor bicycles, as well as wearable devices.
In addition to performance tracking, FitMetrix’s products support “a richer consumer experience,” according to the release, including “pick-a-spot” software capabilities that allow users to reserve a specific class spot or fitness equipment.
“Together, FitMetrix and MINDBODY create a broader offering of services for class-based boutique fitness businesses, and further expands our reach into the broader fitness market,” FitMetrix CEO and co-founder Monica Dioda said. “Our class-based booking and performance tracking solutions can integrate with any fitness and wellness business management platform, allowing us to help even more people around the world connect to wellness.”
