Tribune’s old press room could be converted into 43 work/live units

Forty-three work/live units — designed for business owners to live on the same site where their offices are located — are being proposed for the warehouse that used to house The Tribune’s printing presses and mailing operation.
Developer Taylor Judkins of Bakersfield submitted an application to the San Luis Obispo Community Development Department to remodel the building at 3825 S. Higuera St. that faces Hind Lane and Long Street.
The Tribune, owned by McClatchy, sold the 5.37-acre parcel that includes its main offices and the warehouse to DTJ Development LLC of Bakersfield last March and now leases the office space, a portion of the warehouse and some sheds outside. The Tribune outsourced printing in June 2015.
Under city zoning laws, possible tenants in the work/live units could include architects, consultants or barbers — but not welders, mechanics or heavy machine workers.
According to Judkins’ preliminary concept filed with the city in July, each work/live space would be about 1,100 square feet, including both the business and residential areas. The building would be three stories with a maximum height of 34 feet, just under the 35-foot height limit for the area.
The application envisioned 152 parking spaces, exceeding the 135 required by the city.
City planning officials have asked the developer to resubmit his proposal and reduce the number of living units to better fit in with the surrounding area, said associate planner Shawna Scott. No specific number was suggested, she said.
Once the proposal is resubmitted, Scott said, the city will review whether it complies with density regulations because it’s under the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport’s flight path. City planners also will review its compatibility with neighboring property uses.
Neither Judkins nor his architect, Joel Snyder of Ten Over Studio, responded to The Tribune’s calls for comment.
In addition to the work/life units, the developer proposes to make exterior facade changes in the main office building, according to the owner’s July application. No interior changes are planned, according to the city.
Judkins is also developing the neighboring SLO Public Market at Bonetti Ranch at the corner of Tank Farm Road and South Higuera Street.
Plans for Bonetti Ranch, a block from the shopping center housing Trader Joe’s, have been approved. That project envisions a public marketplace complete with a produce stand, wine and cheese shop and brewery, according to the website of project architect Ten Over Studio.
The project is undergoing building permit review, according to the city, which is one of the final steps before construction begins.
