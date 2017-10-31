Modesto Bee president named new publisher of The Tribune

Ken Riddick has been named president and publisher of The Tribune and The Fresno Bee, effective Monday. He replaces retiring publisher Tom Cullinan.

Riddick, 60, has been president and publisher of The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star since 2014. Under his leadership, the Modesto Bee reported digital-only growth of 44 percent over two years and has been one of the company’s leaders in audience growth as well, according to Gary Wortel, regional publisher of McClatchy Co., which operates 30 media companies in 14 states. Riddick will retain his role with the Merced Sun-Star.

Riddick joined McClatchy in 1995 as picture editor at The Fresno Bee. He was promoted to managing editor for new media in 1999 and named director of interactive media that same year. He left The Fresno Bee in 2003, promoted within McClatchy.

“I am truly excited and humbled to be headed back to Fresno,” where he will be based, Riddick said. “The chance to return and contribute to the digital future of these three media companies is a dream come true.”

Cullinan, who is retiring Friday, has served as The Tribune’s president and publisher since February 2015. He has been The Fresno Bee’s president and publisher since 2012 and has worked there since 1984.

“Ken is the perfect choice at the right time,” Cullinan said. “He’ll continue our mission to be a digital-driven media company and to serve the community with quality public-service journalism.”

Originally from Texas, Riddick holds a journalism degree from the University of Texas.

After leaving Fresno in 2003, Ken Riddick moved to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, at the time under McClatchy ownership, where he was senior vice president of interactive media for Minnesota’s largest daily newspaper.

In 2007, Riddick went to work for Hearst Newspapers and served as that company’s vice president of digital, directing the digital operations of 16 newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

He returned to McClatchy in 2010 as the top digital executive at The Charlotte Observer.

Riddick’s wife, Catherine, also is a former Fresno Bee editor, having served as assistant managing editor, weekend editor and projects editor. The Riddicks have been married 29 years.