Nearly 40-year-old Los Osos saloon is being sold

Sweet Springs Saloon in Los Osos may soon be under new ownership by ASH Management, whose president says the company plans to “breathe a little life” into the old-school watering hole that’s sat at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and 9th Street for nearly 40 years.
“We take pride in bringing some new character to these old places,” ASH Management President Bill Hales said Wednesday, adding that Los Osos is an “up-and-coming area” now that the community’s long-awaited sewer system is in place. “You can’t beat the location.”
Escrow is expected to close in two to three weeks, Hales said, and will be followed by at least two months of cosmetic renovations to install wood flooring, remodel the bathrooms and make other needed improvements. The bar will be closed during that time, he said.
But when it re-opens, Hales said, the popular venue for local and traveling musical acts will ramp up those offerings with the help of local promoters Numbskull Productions and Good Medicine Presents. He added that there’s a “95 percent” chance the new Sweet Springs Saloon will also put its commercial grade kitchen to use with small bar food offerings, as well as subtle changes to its cocktail menu.
Hales declined to disclose the company’s investment in Sweet Springs Saloon or the bar’s current sales.
While the building undergoes remodeling, ASH Management plans to hire 12-16 part-time employees; Hales said the company has welcomed the bar’s seven current employees to re-apply.
The sale will bring to 11 the number of food and beverage businesses operated by the company, which runs other establishments such as Bull’s Tavern and Frog & Peach Pub in San Luis Obispo and the Mason Bar in Arroyo Grande.
