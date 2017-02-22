Arroyo Grande McDonald’s will hand out free high-tech straws Friday

A McDonald’s in Arroyo Grande is handing out some high-tech straws to go with a special milkshake on Friday.
On a first-come, first-served basis, a limited number of straws will be given to customers who purchase a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a new drink that McDonald’s is promoting. The McDonald’s at 410 Grand Ave. will start the promotion at noon, according to the McDonald’s website.
The fluted, J-shaped straws, technically known as the Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal, or STRAW, were specially designed for the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, which, unlike the cult favorite Shamrock Shake, features two separate layers of chocolate and mint flavors.
A team of aerospace and robotic engineers designed the straws, which give consumers “a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors in each sip,” according to McDonald’s.
The Arroyo Grande McDonald’s is one of only two in California and 17 nationwide that are participating in Friday’s giveaway. Only 2,000 of the straws were produced in time for the promotion.
Fans can also try to win one of the straws by following McDonald’s Facebook page.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
