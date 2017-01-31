Mini-golf course, pizza restaurant proposed in Atascadero

A business venture called Mr. Putter’s Putt Putt & Pizza, featuring a micro-mini golf course, is being proposed in Atascadero. Local business owner Dirk Dole is seeking permits to operate a pizza restaurant with a golf attraction at 5625 El Camino Real between Traffic Way and Rosario Avenue, next to the Atascadero police station.
The restaurant is the former home of Ocean Harvest Restaurant, which closed in December, according to the city.
Dole’s design for the site was unanimously approved by the city’s Design Review Committee on Jan. 18. Dole said he hopes to open the business within 60 days, city planners said.
The Design Review Committee was Dole’s final stop in the city’s hearing process, but a city building permit is still required to complete the project, which includes an interior remodel, new bathroom, patio and other improvements.
“I’m still going through the permit process with the city,” Dole said. “It’s all getting finalized and everything looks real solid, but it’s not a total thumbs-up yet.”
The micro-mini golf course will include a prefabricated modular course, according to plans submitted to the city. Dole plans to use muted browns, reds and greens for the restaurant’s color scheme, and he would landscape the outside with potted plants and trees, according to city documents.
A 6-foot-high wrought-iron fence would be built along the property to separate the course from the parking lot. A 4-foot fence would enclose an outdoor dining patio to offer food, beer and wine.
“We’re going to get it all figured out so we can move forward with the project,” Dole said.
News assistant Robert Shutt contributed to this story.
