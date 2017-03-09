Give older dogs a chance: Meet 4 unique shelter pups with lots of love to give

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of four special dogs. The shelter has a high number of harder-to-place dogs at the moment, but they aren’t hard to fall in love with:
Most days at the Animal Services’ shelter, there is cause for celebration: Lost pets are reunited with loving owners, once-scared dogs and cats appreciate a kind touch, and loving homeless pets find new families.
Still, there’s a constant stream of stray and owner-surrendered pets that require a faith that sometimes seems beyond our reach, especially when dogs and cats arrive who need just the right adopter.
Zoe lost her home when her owner was critically injured and could no longer care for her. This active, 9-year-old deaf Catahoula has a passion for playing fetch, enjoys going for runs and was obedience-trained with sign language. Like many deaf dogs, Zoe needs a patient family where she’ll be the only canine.
Julian is a handsome 8-year-old Labrador retriever who also likes to play fetch. This happy boy appreciates human attention and going for walks. Like many older Labs, he has some lumps that may be health issues later in life. Julian is looking for a Labrador-lover who knows life is too short not to give a Lab-in-need a home.
Monte and Doug are 5-year-old dog-friendly pooches who share the same dilemma. Each is looking for a person he can love wholeheartedly, but — because of their shyness when meeting potential adopters — their devoted natures aren’t easily seen.
Timing is everything for harder-to-place dogs, but when they find their match, it’s a celebration of many hearts.
For more information about Zoe (ID No. 158036), Julian (ID No. 215727), Doug (ID No. 213588) or Monte (ID No. 213601), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Reading to Rover
Caring Canines therapy-trained dogs and handlers with SLODOG visit the Grover Beach Community Library and Nipomo Library to work with children who would benefit from reading practice outside the home or classroom. Reading to a dog promotes reading skills and builds self-confidence.
Grover Beach Library: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, with Miley, Hudson or Bentley. 240 N. Ninth St. 805-473-3457
Nipomo Library: 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Miley, Hudson or Bentley. 918 W. Tefft St. 805-929-3994.
Paws to Read
Children can practice reading to canine friends weekly and monthly at San Luis Obispo County libraries through the Paws to Read program:
Los Osos Library: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, with Berkeley. 2075 Palisades Ave., 805-528-1862.
Arroyo Grande Library: 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, with Otis. 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7163.
Morro Bay Library: 3 p.m. the last Thursday of the month, with Berkeley. 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
