Police monitored homeless man via camera before fatal stabbing in California

Ventura police released a video showing Jamal Jackson, 49, who is homeless, on the city's beachfront promenade two hours before they say he fatally stabbed a stranger as the man ate dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant.
Ventura Police Department
2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

Local

2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.