The Gold Souls will perform Sunday at The Siren in Morro Bay the as part of the Vintage Hollywood New Year’s Eve Bash.
10 things to do in SLO County on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 30, 2017 01:51 PM

Plant Preview Hike

1:30 to 3 p.m.

Catch the plants waking up to the rainy season. An easy walk in the Elfin Forest. 1 mile. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th St. off Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

’60s Rock and Roll New Years Eve Bash

5:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Music by Unfinished Business. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $80, $750 table of 10. 805-431-3067.

New Year’s Eve Pops

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Symphony. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25 to 90. 805-543-3533.

Vintage Hollywood New Year’s Eve Bash

8 p.m.

Soul, blues and jazz by The Gold Souls and the Lauren Riffle Band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-225-1312 or thesirenmorrobay.com

Steel Panther

9 p.m.

1980s-style hair metal act. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $42. www.fremontslo.com.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

9 p.m.

Dancing, drinks and music by the Martin Paris Band. Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $30. 805-369-2500.

Novo New Year’s Party

9 p.m.

Animal-themed masquerade, two dance floors, four DJs and two bars. Novo Restaurant and Lounge, 726 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-3986.

Rock Around the Clock

9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve bash with a four-course dinner, dancing to a DJ, buffet, photo booth and music by the Drive-In Romeos. The Cliffs Resort, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. $50 to $160. 805-773-5000 or www.cliffsresort.com

1960’s Black Light Bash

9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Dance, installation art, yoga and more. Bliss Café, 778 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20 presale, $25 at the door; VIP package: $40 presale, $45 at the door. 805-547-0108.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

10 p.m.

21 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-543-1843.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

