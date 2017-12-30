10 things to do in SLO County on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31

Plant Preview Hike
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Catch the plants waking up to the rainy season. An easy walk in the Elfin Forest. 1 mile. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th St. off Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
’60s Rock and Roll New Years Eve Bash
5:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Music by Unfinished Business. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $80, $750 table of 10. 805-431-3067.
New Year’s Eve Pops
7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Symphony. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25 to 90. 805-543-3533.
Vintage Hollywood New Year’s Eve Bash
8 p.m.
Soul, blues and jazz by The Gold Souls and the Lauren Riffle Band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-225-1312 or thesirenmorrobay.com
Steel Panther
9 p.m.
1980s-style hair metal act. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $42. www.fremontslo.com.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
9 p.m.
Dancing, drinks and music by the Martin Paris Band. Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $30. 805-369-2500.
Novo New Year’s Party
9 p.m.
Animal-themed masquerade, two dance floors, four DJs and two bars. Novo Restaurant and Lounge, 726 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-3986.
Rock Around the Clock
9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
New Year’s Eve bash with a four-course dinner, dancing to a DJ, buffet, photo booth and music by the Drive-In Romeos. The Cliffs Resort, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. $50 to $160. 805-773-5000 or www.cliffsresort.com
1960’s Black Light Bash
9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Dance, installation art, yoga and more. Bliss Café, 778 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20 presale, $25 at the door; VIP package: $40 presale, $45 at the door. 805-547-0108.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
10 p.m.
21 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-543-1843.
