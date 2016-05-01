May is here, and you know what that means: It’s National Hamburger Month!

We here at The Tribune are big hamburger eaters — “big,” of course, referring both to quantity of burgers consumed on a regular basis as well as average employee waist size. So we knew we had to commemorate National Hamburger Month the only way that’d truly do it justice: one hamburger at a time.

To accomplish this, a group of Tribune staffers set out with empty stomachs and loose-fitting pants in search of the best burgers in San Luis Obispo County. We braved the ocean-gawkers along the Shell Beach Straits, the crowds of weekend wine-tasting tourists in the North County, and even San Luis Obispo’s confounding lack of drive-thrus. Then we ate. A lot.

And here’s the result: a list of our favorite hamburgers around SLO County.

Because it’s a monthlong celebration, we’re unveiling one burger each day of May — 31 burgers in 31 days! — so don’t forget to check back and see what’s new on the list.

(p.s. As you might expect, we’re focusing on local burger joints — no chains. Sorry, In-N-Out fans.)

House of Juju

Leticia $12.95

On the Embarcadero in Morro Bay, with views of the The Rock, lies the House of Juju. The burger place is home to six burgers, which can also be ordered as sliders. It’s near the upper end of the price spectrum as far as burgers go, but with the Leticia burger, your stomach might help you forget your wallet. The meat, sandwiched between a brioche bun, is up to you, with either Angus, ground turkey, portabella mushroom, grilled chicken breast or free-range bison offered. You also choose a side to go with the burger: chili, spring mix salad, the teriyaki slaw or roasted potatoes (no fries are available) with one of seven dipping sauces. The Leticia is served with Juju’s homemade spicy chipotle cilantro sauce, pepperjack cheese, a roasted ortega green chile, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

» 945 Embarcadero, Morro Bay | https://www.facebook.com/House-of-JuJu-By-the-Bay-938853546148005/

The Rib Line

Ragin’ Bull $13

The Rib Line has been serving San Luis Obispo since 1988 and recently expanded to new digs on Broad Street. The barbecue joint — featured on the Travel Channel show “Man v. Food Nation” — is known more for its ribs than its burgers. However, The Rib Line offers six burgers to go with six pulled pork sandwiches and five chicken sandwiches in a fusion of casual and fine dining. Slathered in barbecue sauce, cheddar, pepper jack, bacon and jalapeños, the Ragin’ Bull burger will require more than one napkin and a healthy appetite.

» 12308 Los Osos Valley Road and 2256 Broad St., Suite 110, San Luis Obispo; 228 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach | www.ribline.com

Mother’s Tavern

Tavern Burger $11.50

Picasa

Remember that movie from 1992 called “Mo’ Money“ starring Damon Wayans as a con artist, where his number one goal was to get mo’ money? Well, this month our staff of hamburger eaters are like Damon Wayans but instead of being on an endless pursuit of mo’ money, we’ve been after mo’ burger. Well, what a surprise that we found a delicious menu of burger choices at MoTav in downtown San Luis Obispo! (Get it? mo’ money, mo’ burger, MoTav ... clever, huh?) With names like the Cow Tipper, the Goddess, the Royale and the Greek, you’re taste-buds are in for a treat. The Tavern Burger is a satisfying choice. It features an Angus beef patty, mozzarella, Cabernet mushrooms, baby arugula, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a telera roll. Comes with your choice of fries, coleslaw or a mixed green salad.

» 725 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo | motherstavern.com

Firestone Bar & Grill

Hal-a-peño Burger $7.29

Picasa

Every city is characterized by its iconic attractions. San Francisco has its Golden Gate Bridge. Paris has its Eiffel Tower. Seattle has its Space Needle. And San Luis Obispo has its Firestone Bar & Grill. Yeah, you may not think it’s on the same level as a famous tourist attraction, but your taste buds would disagree. To them, a meal at Firestone Grill is a cross between seeing the Sistine Chapel and Spring Break ’95 without the moral hangover. Ask any of the patrons flowing in and out of Firestone and they would “Amen” that any day. Firestone is known for its tri-tip and pulled pork sandwiches, but they make a proper hamburger, too. The Hal-a-peño Burger, named after Firestone’s general manager, is dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, jack cheese, bacon and just the right amount of spice, thanks to the Sriracha ranch and jalapeños. Yes, Firestone’s Hal-a-peño Burger is worth a trip to SLO, and at $7.29 it’s much cheaper than a trip to San Francisco, Paris or Seattle.

» 1001 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo | http://www.firestonegrill.com/

Shell Beach Brewhouse

Fatback Burger $14.50

If you are going to open a restaurant with a bunch of good beer options, you better damn well have some good burger options, too. The Shell Beach Brewhouse knows this. The Brewhouse offers up six burger choices (seven if you count the Blackened Ahi Tuna Burger, $14.50), most made with 8 ounces of an angus chuck/brisket blend on a brioche bun. And there are some interesting choices. You could go with the Brewhouse Standard (if you’re lame) or you could get crazy with the Elvis Lives (bacon, caramelized bananas, creamy peanut butter, aged cheddar for $13.50) or the Rocky Mt. Lamb Burger (ground domestic lamb, herb feta cheese, drunken onions, Kalamata olive aioli, baby arugula). If you have no shame and a big appetite, The Fatback Burger is for you. It’s bacon infused, topped with pork carnitas, more bacon, cheddar cheese, smokey speck aioli, crispy shallots and butter lettuce. Expect a nap afterwards. The Hombre is worth a try, too. With roasted Anaheim chilis, avocado mash, Oaxoacan cheese, fresh cilantro and bacon, this very Californian burger goes great with one of the 30 draft beer options. Each burger comes with choice of Ono kettle chips, fries, sweet potato fries, salad, cous cous or braised greens. We recommend going off the rails and ordering garlic fries.

» 1527 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach | www.shellbeachbrewhouse.com

Giuseppe’s Cucina Rustica

Kobe Beef Burger $15

Start practicing this Italian phrase: “Questo hamburger è deliziosamente sorprendente!” Because that’s what you’ll be saying after one bite of the Kobe Beef Burger at Palazzo Giuseppe in downtown San Luis Obispo. We know, we know — Palazzo Giuseppe is a fine Italian restaurant. What’s a burger doing on their menu? Well, Italians are known for two things: loving and eating. And both of those activities apply to things non-Italian, including hamburgers. But their Kobe Beef Burger is a little different than your average hamburger. First, it’s made out of 100 percent Kobe beef (duh). But also, it’s got an Italian twist: It’s garnished with caramelized onion, arugula, balsamic tomato and red pepper aioli. Add to that the house-made potato chips that come as a side and — ta-da! — you have yourself an Italian masterpiece.

» 849 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo | www.giuseppesrestaurant.com/palazzo/

Old Village Grill

Bacon Cheese Burger $7.49

In the middle of The Village of Arroyo Grande sits the Old Village Grill, a burger joint with an old school vibe. Inside, surrounded by wood-lined walls and old newspaper clippings is a grill capable of producing some really good burgers. Like the Old Village Grill, the bacon cheese burger ($7.49) is a classic. A brioche bun holds a 1/3 pound patty with bacon, American cheese, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and Thousand Island dressing. The charbroiled flavor of the burger is what really makes it. If you want a new school take on a burger, check out the Pastrami Cheese Burger ($7.69) or the Cajun Blue Cheese Bacon Burger ($7.49). They even have Gardenburgers if meat isn’t your thing. For the complete throwback experience, tack on a malt shake ($3.44).

» 101 East Branch Street Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 | http://oldvillagegrill.net/

Aloha Cafe

1/3 Pound Cheeseburger $5.50

Tucked away off Broad Street is one of the best-kept secrets in San Luis Obispo. The Aloha Cafe, or Sue’s, has been a lunchtime staple for high school students and employees at businesses near Industrial Way for years. Cheeseburgers are served only on Thursdays (you can also get a chicken burger and fries), and you have two choices — spicy or mild. The rest is up to you, as the fixings are laid out in front of the grill. Once you have your burger fixed up, you can sit outside and enjoy on the patio or take it to go (it comes with a box). If you can’t make it on a Thursday, you won’t go hungry: Tacos are served Tuesdays, pulled pork/Philly cheesesteak on Wednesdays, and tri-tip on Fridays. But you have to hurry — the cafe is only open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» 3440 Roberto Court #4, San Luis Obispo

Chop Street

Chop Classic $10

The Chop Classic burger features white cheddar, bibb lettuce, onion compote, tomato, dill pickle and Chop sauce. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Got a hankering for a unique burger in downtown Pismo Beach? Stop by Chop Street. The burger selection is small but surprising: the Down South comes with smoked mozzarella, cilantro and chipotle-ginger barbecue sauce; the Luau includes spiced pineapple chutney, bacon and grilled onion; and the Caribbean features mango salsa and manzano chile peppers. Not so adventurous? Try the Chop Classic burger — it’s Chop Street’s basic burger option, but with white cheddar, onion compote and house-made Chop sauce, it’s far from boring. Best of all, the burgers boast thick, meaty patties, fresh produce and made-from-scratch toppings.

» 779 Price St., Pismo Beach | http://chopst.com/

Margie’s Diner

Cheeseburger $13.95

Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Margie’s Diner is known for its generous-bordering-on-ridiculous portions, and their burger is exactly how you’d imagine it: enormous. From the patty (1/3 pound of beef) to the hand-grated cheese (a whole melty mound of it) to the accoutrements (we’re talking a pile of pickles here), you better bring your appetite. (Bring some extra cash, too — this might be the most expensive diner burger outside a major metropolitan area.) Looking for something a little different? Lovers of onions, mushrooms, avocado or chili will be pleased to know Margie’s has a burger for each of them. And for those with a more petite appetite, Margie’s has a Winky Burger that weighs in at just a quarter-pound.

» 1575 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo | www.margiesdiner.com/the-best-burgers.html

Orcutt Burgers

Cheeseburger $4.45

Years ago, Orcutt Burgers decided to open a northern outpost right next door to Burger King in Grover Beach. At the time, it seemed like a bold move. But after tasting one of their burgers, it becomes clear that the Whopper is no match. In fact, Orcutt Burgers might be the best thing to ever come out of Orcutt. (Although, to be honest, it doesn’t appear there’s much competition.) Sure, the burgers seem straight-forward — they’ve got your typical lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and Thousand Island on a sesame seed bun — but the char-grilled beef patty kicks them up a notch. For a few extra bucks, you can make your burger a “Value Pack,” which includes a soda and a platter (this is not an exaggeration) of french fries.

» 1771 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach | www.orcuttburgers.com

Frank’s Famous Hot Dogs

Cheese Burger $4.75

If you like your burgers with a side of nostalgia, head on over to Frank’s Famous Hot Dogs. The restaurant on the corner of California Boulevard and Monterey Street is a throwback, from the red-and-white decor to the old photos of Ed’s on the walls to the menu, which, despite the restaurant’s name, includes plenty of burgers as well. A typical neighborhood joint, Frank’s hamburgers are classic — no brioche buns or arugula here — though the hand-made patties and special sauce add some character. Big eaters will want to get their hands on the bacon-laden Monster Burger; for the rest of us, the regular cheeseburger will do just fine. (There’s also a Mini Burger if you just want a meaty little snack.)

» 950 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo | www.facebook.com/franksSLO/

Flavor Factory

Cambozola Cheese $13

At Flavor Factory, Morro Bay’s newest burger spot, you won’t find rumbling machinery, assembly lines of uniformed workers or conveyor belts loaded with widgets. But you will find flavor — plenty of it — in the hulking burgers they serve up. The thick, hand-made patties are loaded with fresh lettuce, tomato, house-made bread-and-butter pickles, red onions and “secret sauce,” plus, depending on the burger, a signature topping, like bacon jam, cheese-stuffed green chiles or Morro Bay avocado. Our favorite is the Cambozola Cheese burger, which has a healthy portion of the creamy gorgonzola hybrid melted over the patty. Oh, and also: All the burgers come on pretzel buns. Pretzel buns!! That alone is worth the trip.

» 420 Quintana Road, Morro Bay | www.facebook.com/FlavorFactoryMB/

Wooly’s

Black Angus $7

The quarter-pound Black Angus cheeseburger at Wooly’s in Pismo Beach. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

It’s hard to decide which is better here: the ocean views or the tasty burgers. Wooly’s is perched at the end of Pomeroy, along the boardwalk and in sight of the pier, the perfect backdrop for burger-eating. Their Black Angus burger — you can choose either a half-pound or quarter-pound patty — comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and house-made pickles on a toasted brioche bun. The burger’s great as it is, but somehow tastes even better while watching the waves on a sunny Central Coast day. So grab a drink at the outdoor bar and a seat on the beachfront deck, and dig in.

» 101 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach | http://woolyspismobeach.com/

Taste

Gouda Burger Duo $11

The Gouda Burger at Taste in San Luis Obispo. Chris Dobstaff cdobstaff@thetribunenews.com

Taste is a little different than most burger joints on this list. Specializing in pairings, you can mix and match your choice of a gourmet slider with a delicious variety of mac and cheese. Order a Duo ($11) and get one burger and a side of mac, a Trio ($14) allows you to pick a combination of three, and a Quartet ($20) calls for four. There’s plenty to pick from, but a good place to start is the Gouda Burger. The smoked cheese and crisp bacon bring out an undeniably savory flavor, as the garlic aioli soaks into the focaccia bun. For the macs, you get to pick from a variety of cheeses and toppings ranging from bacon to BBQ pulled pork to roasted pepper. Taste offers enough burger/mac and cheese combinations to hook you on their exciting foodie experimentations.

» 2900 Broad St., San Luis Obispo | www.taste2900.com

J’s Burgers

Double Cheeseburger $4.85

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Looking for the most burger bang for your buck? J’s Burgers in Paso Robles might be calling your name. Their filling burgers are loaded with meaty, char-grilled patties, J’s Secret Sauce and a perfectly toasted bun — and they aren’t too expensive. The double cheeseburger runs you $4.85, and that’s with two yummy patties and two slices of cheese. Even the fries-and-drink combo will only set you back $7.95. The burgers are prepared quickly, but they don’t skimp on the quality. Like Maxwell House coffee, these burgers are good to the last drop. J’s sits at the corner of Spring and Eighth streets, a perfect spot to relax and gnaw on some good burgers.

» 747 Spring St., Paso Robles

Wee Shack

Bleu Moon Burger $7.69

This is a reasonably sized burger of sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles and mayo and a hand-formed Black Angus beef patty, but if it isn’t your thing, the menu contains nine other burgers, which are also available as sliders. The restaurant is situated just minutes from the beach, and there’s a patio for outdoor seating, a bar and booths for dining in a laid-back setting. Wee Shack isn’t just a burger place, as it also offers soups, salads and a menu of three different hotdog choices, in addition to milkshakes and cookies. If you find yourself in Morro Bay and craving a burger, Wee Shack has everything you’ll need.

» 1698 Main St., Morro Bay | http://weeshack.com

Milestone Tavern

Western Bacon Cheeseburger $16

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger at Milestone Tavern. Sergio Holguin sholguin@thetribunenews.com

Imagine a juicy, perfectly grilled all-beef patty, two strips of thick-cut bacon, melted cheddar cheese, a pile of fried onion strings and a generous helping of barbecue sauce. Sounds good so far, doesn’t it? Now, imagine all of that goodness placed delicately in a lightly toasted fresh brioche bun. Now imagine that little packet of deliciousness making its way to your mouth. Nom nom nom. (Insert fireworks, applause and ticker tape here). That’s what the Western Bacon Cheeseburger is like at Milestone Tavern, the newest bar and grill to open in San Luis Obispo. With your choice of sides (fries, coleslaw or a salad), the Western Bacon Cheeseburger goes perfectly with any of the craft beers on tap.

» 972 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo | www.milestonetavern.com

Dan’s The Grub Shack

The Danimal $11.29

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

The burgers at The Grub Shack are culinary works of art as much as they are hearty meals. Located in Atascadero’s Kmart shopping center, this cozy spot dishes out some heavy-hitting options. Take The Danimal, for example. This beautiful mound of burger is topped with linguica, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeño bottle caps, lettuce and a spicy homemade ranch called “Hillbilly Sauce.” Owner Dan Schwent beams with satisfaction over his endearing creation: “A hamburger to love.” If you can mow it down in one sitting, good for you — but you’ll soon need a nap. When you wake up, saunter back over to try a Macaroni Bacon Cheeseburger or a Farmhouse Burger complete with grape jelly and a fried egg.

» 4240 El Camino Real, Atascadero | www.dansgrubshack.com

Beach Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger $8.95

Cheddar cheese oozes out of Beach Burger’s Bacon Cheeseburger. (It tastes better than it looks.) Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

If you like surprises, you’ll love this little burger joint by the beach in Oceano. Because inside these all-beef patties you’ll find the best surprise a burger lover could ask for: a big melty glob of cheese. That’s right — we’re talking cheese-stuffed patties here. Beach Burger further tricks out its burgers with Dutch crunch buns and housemade pickles and sauces, but the juicy patties oozing with cheese are the star. (Tip: Besides being delicious, having the cheese hidden inside the patties is also helpful for fooling yourself about the amount of calories you’re consuming.)

» 325 Pier Ave., Oceano | www.facebook.com/BeachBurger/

Bronco Burgers

The Bronco Burger $7.25

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

If you’re headed out of town for the weekend — or simply don’t mind a mild trek for a great burger — roll down Highway 46 East for a short bit and visit Bronco Burgers in Paso Robles. This humble spot packs burgers that are worth the visit. And give the namesake Bronco Burger a try. This meaty third-pounder comes on a toasted sesame bun, with big strips of bacon, crunchy lettuce, tomato and onion. But that’s not all. The concoction also comes with Ortega chiles and a special house sauce that add just the right amount of kick to your palate. If you go, be prepared to see a bit of a crowd — this local favorite is known to be a popular lunchtime excursion.

» 1925 Golden Hill Road No. 300, Paso Robles

California Grill

The Cali 6.89

California Grill in Nipomo Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Nipomo doesn’t have a ton of options for hamburgers; luckily, the ones served here are so good it doesn’t matter. The Cali burger is topped with avocado (like every proper California-themed hamburger) and also with bacon (because we Californians are a paradox like that) plus cheddar cheese and house-made Thousand Island-ish “Cali sauce” on a brioche bun. California Grill boasts that the patties are made fresh daily, and you can taste the quality of the toppings. You might not have noticed this restaurant tucked in a strip mall off Tefft Street before, but after tasting their burgers, you won’t forget it.

» 277 W. Tefft St., Nipomo | www.californiagrillnipomo.com

Cafe

Grass-Fed Burger $7.95

The grass-fed charbroiled burger at Cafe in Cambria. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

The Cafe on Bridge Street is tiny little place. But don’t be fooled — the burgers they cook up are huge. Like, you will have to use two hands to wrangle it, and you will probably have trouble fitting the whole thing in your face, and you might as well ask for a to-go box at the get-go because it’s unlikely you’ll finish it (though that won’t stop you from trying). The burger comes with the standard lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise and mustard, but the Cafe offers plenty of fresh, flavorful add-ons to spruce it up — center-cut bacon, alfalfa sprouts, roasted red peppers, a fried egg and eight (eight!) kinds of cheese, just to name a few. If the charming historic architecture wasn’t enough to lure you to Cambria’s East Village, these burgers should do the trick.

» 4286 Bridge St., Cambria

Black Sheep

Black Sheep Guinness Burger $9.95

The Black Sheep Guinness Burger comes slathered in sauce with veggies on the side. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Black Sheep’s nachos are famous in these parts for being really, really delicious. But their burgers aren’t anything to sneeze at, either. Take the Guinness Burger: This hefty hamburger is not fooling around. It’s a hulking half-pound of beef basted in Guinness and presented with a steak knife plunged through it, clearly as a warning to the faint of heart and slight of stomach. It comes with typical burger toppings but can be customized with all sorts of tasty add-ons — blue cheese crumbles, house-made chili, sautéed onions and peppers, fresh avocado — for $1.50 each. And since Black Sheep is a bar, you can wash your Guinness Burger down with an actual Guinness, just for kicks.

» 1117 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo | www.blacksheepslo.com

Good Ol’ Burgers

Coyote Burger $5.75

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

If you’re looking for a relatively simple hamburger — but aren’t looking to sacrifice quality — belly up to the counter at Good Ol’ Burgers in Paso Robles. Tucked behind the fairgrounds on 24th Street, Good Ol’ Burgers offers that familiar summer cookout taste: a Coyote Burger with crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, melted cheese and Thousand Island-style sauce. If tradition isn’t necessarily your thing, Good Ol’ Burgers does offer room for variation. Choose between one and four patties and “pimp your burger” to include cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese, bacon, Ortega chiles, avocado, ranch, salsa or even mushrooms. Whew! Big or small, complex or simple, you can’t go wrong here.

» 1145 24th St., Paso Robles | www.goodolburgers.com

Koberl at Blue

The Vaquero $14

Koberl at Blue’s Vaquero burger comes with butterleaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, white cheddar, crispy onions and a side of bourbon BBQ on a toasted rustic roll. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Koberl at Blue specializes in what it calls “wine country cuisine,” but, for the record, they make solid hamburgers, too. The burgers are available on the bar menu and come in several internationally influenced varieties — the Cafe burger has watercress and cafe de Paris butter; the Baja is topped with avocado, Ortega chili and chipotle mayo; and the Tosca boasts goat cheese, pancetta and black olive aioli. We usually go for the Vaquero, with white cheddar, crispy onions and bourbon barbecue sauce. And if you’re set on that wine bar experience, Blue suggests a beer and wine to pair with each burger.

» 998 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo | www.epkoberl.com

Garland’s Hamburgers

Double Cheeseburger $5.25

The double cheeseburger at Garland’s in Grover Beach Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

If you’re looking for a classic burger — fast, tasty and nothing fancy — Garland’s is your place. With the Double Cheeseburger, you get two well-seasoned patties; a cold, crisp slab of iceberg lettuce; tomato and pickle slices; diced onions; and a generous helping of Thousand Island-esque sauce, all between a toasted sesame seed bun. (Get it as part of the Garland’s Basket, and they’ll throw in fries, onion rings, ranch dressing and a Coke for $4.50 more.) It’s not a gourmet burger, but it doesn’t need to be — it’s delicious all the same. P.S. If the idea of a regular ol’ cheeseburger doesn’t excite you, try the Donut Burger. It’s exactly what it sounds like. Maybe just give your cardiologist a head’s-up first.

» 701 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach | https://www.facebook.com/GarlandsGrover/

Sylvester’s

Poncho Loco $7.95

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

When it comes to hamburgers, Sylvester’s is undoubtedly a Central Coast staple. Whether you like to keep it simple (an Old Fashion third-pounder with cheese) or let loose in your own burger bliss (how does a 5-pound Big One sound?), Sylvester’s likely has you covered. As in, covered in that locally famous Sylvester Sauce, which oozes with every fulfilling bite. Might we suggest you try the Poncho Loco? This kickin’ burger option includes a grilled California chile, pepper Jack cheese and, of course, that famous gooey sauce. Add lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles and a toasted bun, and you’re celebrating National Hamburger Month the right way. And with three locations, there should be nothing keeping you from paying them a visit to mark the occasion.

» 1099 Santa Ynez Ave., Los Osos; 1875 Front St., Oceano; 6455 El Camino Real, Atascadero | www.sylvestersburgers.com

Cool Cat Cafe

Luna Burger $8.99

The Luna Burger features bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, a healthy portion of avocado, as well as mayo and thousand island dressing. Chris Dobstaff cdobstaff@thetribunenews.com

Oh goodness, where to start with the Luna Burger? As in: Where and how does one begin to eat it? By piling bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, avocado and healthy servings of mayo and Thousand Island dressing on top of a 6.5-ounce Angus patty, Cool Cat’s burger is quite the challenge. But, please, don’t let that scare you off. The melted Jack cheese and heaping portion of fresh avocado really make the Luna a must-have, and the 1950s-themed restaurant — complete with checkerboard tile and “I Love Lucy” artwork — makes for a fun throwback. Pro tip: Ask for a fork and knife. They’re a lifesaver when tackling this behemoth.

» 3166 Broad St., No. 102, San Luis Obispo | 198 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach | www.coolcatcafe.com

Martin’s on Main

BBQ Bacon Burger $9

Mark Powell mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Main Street in Templeton is as charming as they come in San Luis Obispo County — so why not punctuate your stroll there with a mouth-watering burger from Martin’s on Main? This classic, old-school-style burger window serves up plenty of blissful options, including the locally loved BBQ Bacon Burger. Grilled onions and overflowing strips of bacon join with pickles, mayo and barbecue sauce on a toasted bun to form this beauty. Oh, and did we mention the dripping, melting cheese? It really ties the burger together. Indoor seating is available, but get there early during the lunch rush to park yourself on a 1950s-style diner stool and chow down outdoors.

» 628 S. Main St., Templeton | www.facebook.com/MartinsOnMain

Laguna Grill

The Laguna Classic Cheeseburger $7.50

The Laguna Classic Cheeseburger at Laguna Grill in San Luis Obispo. Christine Janocko cjanocko@thetribunenews.com

Laguna Grill is a sports bar, but even if you don’t know a quarterback from a Quarter Pounder, their all-star burgers make it worth a stop. The patties — a blend of ground beef and ground chuck — are thick and juicy, the veggies fresh and crisp, and the pickles and sauce house-made. And it’s all stuffed between a Dutch crunch bun. If the Classic Cheeseburger is too boring for you, you have plenty of options: the Red and Bleu Cheeseburger includes blue cheese crumbles and red onion jam; the Pastrami Cheeseburger features pastrami, Swiss cheese and grilled onions; and for early risers, there’s a Brunch Burger with a fried egg and bacon.

» 11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo | www.lagunagrillslo.com

