Trail running enthusiasts flock to Central Coast for SLO Ultra

A week of celebrating the sport of trail running culminated Saturday in San Luis Obispo with the third annual SLO Ultra — a series of races at El Chorro Regional Park highlighted by a 50k Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) State Trail Championship.

Brian Tinder, an Adidas-sponsored athlete from Flagstaff, Arizona who has won ultra-marathons all over the world, placed first in the men’s 50k and overall, completing the course consisting of fire access roads and single-track in 4 hours, 10 minutes, 58.5 seconds.

George Torres of Boulder, Colorado, finished second in the men’s race and overall with a time of 4:35:36.6.

In the women’s competition, Santa Barbara’s Lauren Totten, a former five-time NAIA individual champion at Azusa Pacific, won in a time of 4:35:51.2. Nicole Judd of Temecula, the winner of the inaugural SLO Ultra in 2016, finished second in a time of 5:17:33.1.

In the half marathon, Rob Mead won the men’s race with a time of 1:36:21, and Lauren Bordeman won the women’s in a time of 1:58:21.5.

Pepe Gonzalez won the men’s 5k (20:16), and Catherine Frame the women’s (22:13.4).

SLO Ultra was held in conjunction with the sixth annual US Trail Running Conference (USTRC), which drew hundreds of enthusiasts from across the country and featured a series of events over the course of several days.