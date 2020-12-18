San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Basketball

Luka Doncic tries his hand at photography during Mavs game. Here’s how Twitter reacted

Luka Doncic had some fun on the sidelines during the Dallas Maverick’s overtime loss to Minnesota.
Luka Doncic had some fun on the sidelines during the Dallas Maverick’s overtime loss to Minnesota. Video screen grab courtesy of Bleacher Report/Fox Sports

The NBA’s preseason gamesl have looked a little off in the stands thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the court — and on the sidelines — players are up to their usual shenanigans.

During their overtime 129-127 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic got creative with a camera on the sidelines.

“Go away!”

And just as his usual flare on the hardwood, fans and media took notice of Doncic’s latest maneuver.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

And just like that, a new joke was born.

Everyone in the NBA world knows that Doncic hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to cameras...at least when it comes to colliding with them. He was almost taken out by a moving camera on the sidelines while in the Orlando bubble during the restart.

In 2019, he famously plowed right into a baseline camera person during a game and stuck around to make sure they weren’t injured.

During Thursday’s overtime loss, head coach Rick Carlisle rested his boy wonder after he led the team with 20 points, giving his rookies extra playing time, which Doncic watched through the lens of the camera.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Basketball

Paul George is a sign of hope as Clippers finish preseason with loss to Jazz

Basketball

Wolves’ top pick Anthony Edwards still working to shake off rust

Basketball

Sixers’ Daryl Morey says team will not trade Ben Simmons

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service