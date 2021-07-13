Fan takes scary fall trying to catch ball at MLB Home Run Derby. ‘I just dove’

A fan took a risky looking tumble over the railing at Coors Field on Monday. Video screen grab from @Sportsnet

Monday night’s 2021 Home Run Derby at the launchpad known as Coors Field provided fans endless opportunities to catch fly balls, including those from the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who defeated the Orioles’ Trey Mancini to defend his title.

However, there was a heart-stopping moment that was caught on camera during the event, when a fan in a pink shirt — trying to catch a homer by Oakland’s Matt Olson — flipped over some railing in the stadium’s right field upper deck and landed on his head.

Good news is: Pink shirt guy is perfectly fine, despite that terrifying angle at Coors Field in Denver.

Fox Sports nabbed an interview with the fan, named Bennett Lloyd, who explained why he decided to flirt with disaster.

The fan who fell trying to catch a #HRDerby ball explains what happened and says he’s okay pic.twitter.com/U69nWVKe0r — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 13, 2021

“Matt Olson hit a home run and it was coming right through here,” Lloyd said in the video. “And I got up and tried to go over the railing to get it.”

Lloyd broke down the fall in more detail to MLB.com.

“Obviously, I want a ball,” Lloyd said. “Once I saw that it was coming in right over here, I started trying to get close. Once I got a little closer, I realized, ‘Oh, I’m going to go over.’ I just dove and tried to get the ball.”

Sad news is, Lloyd didn’t catch the ball. Sigh.

“There’s no going back,” Lloyd said.