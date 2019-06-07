Former Cal Poly star Mitch Haniger lands on the injured list in most painful way possible

Watch highlights of some of SLO’s top high school baseball talent An April 26 high school baseball game between San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep, won 6-4 by SLO High, showcased a potential five future Division I college players. Watch highlights of the rivalry game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An April 26 high school baseball game between San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep, won 6-4 by SLO High, showcased a potential five future Division I college players. Watch highlights of the rivalry game.

Former Cal Poly star and current Seattle Mariners slugger Mitch Haniger has been placed on the 10-day injured list under the most, to put mildly, unfortunate circumstances.

The All-Star outfielder ruptured a testicle after fouling a ball off himself in Thursday’s game against the Astros, as reported by MLB.com.

Haniger injured himself on a third-inning strikeout. Somehow, he stayed in the game — and struck out again in the sixth inning — before he was removed for a pinch-hitter.

Mariners release says Mitch Haniger’s injury occurred in the sixth inning but I think it happened here in the third inning. pic.twitter.com/FfO4n7CS0E — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 7, 2019

For Haniger, it’s just another, well, low blow to an already rough season. His .220/.314/.463 line is a far cry from the numbers he put up in a breakout year last season, .285/.366/.493, although he does have 15 home runs and 32 RBI.

His team is also dead last in the American League East, with a 26-40 record heading into play Friday, 18 games behind first-place Houston.

Haniger is well remembered by Mustangs fans from the three years he spent at Cal Poly.

The Mustangs went 86-78 overall during his three-year stretch from 2010 to 2012. He finished his career No. 4 all-time in home runs (26), tied for No. 4 in doubles (47) and tied for No. 5 in RBI (137).

He should take solace in the fact that at least he’s not the first Mariners player to suffer this painful fate: Former third baseman Adrian Beltre missed 5 1/2 weeks with a similar injury in 2009.

Of course, social media had some fun with it:

