Five Cities youth baseball team wins Babe Ruth World Series — and now it’s time for a parade

A group of young South County ballplayers have made history, winning the Babe Ruth World Series last week in Arkansas.
The 13U Five Cities Babe Ruth All-Stars youth baseball team beat Eagle Pass, Texas, 7-6 on Thursday, taking home the championship.
On Wednesday, the community will celebrate with a parade through Arroyo Grande at 6 p.m.
The youth baseball team consist of kids from the Five Cities area who are 13 years old or younger.
In a close game, Five Cities started strong, getting out to a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning, according to the Baxter Bulletin. Eagle Pass battled back, scoreding two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh for a 6-5 lead.
But Five Cities wasn’t done, the Bulletin reported. After Eagle Pass retired the first two batters to open the inning, Cole Gilson was hit by a pitch.
Andrew Zickuhr then singled but was caught in a rundown as Gilson rounded third. The throw home was late, allowing the tying run to score and Zickuhr to take second.
Ty Scrudato then hit a grounder to shortshop, but the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head for an error that allowed the championship run to score.
“That’s how we play. We play aggressive, trying to get that run across,” Five Cities coach Mike Afzali told the Baxter Bulletin. “Eight of our boys have played together for the past five years. I’ve coached my son since he was 4, and I’ve never seen a more tight-knit group than these boys. They’re like brothers.”
This was Five Cities first World Series appearance after winning the Pacific Southwest regional last month. Prior to facing Eagle Pass, the All-Stars won two games on the national circuit to earn a second seed.
