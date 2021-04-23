SLO football falls to 0-5 after Templeton holds on for 20-13 win

In a game that came down to the last play, San Luis Obispo fell to Templeton 20-13 on Friday night.

The Tigers were looking for their first win and fought back from a 13-0 deficit at the half to tie the game in the third quarter.

In the end the Eagles won on the running of Tyler Kaschewski, who had three carries for over 126 yards in the second quarter.

San Luis Obispo had the ball with under a minute to go, but the Templeton defense held as time ran out.

Jake Stelzle took some snaps at quarterback allowing Kaschewski to operate as running back for part of the game.

Max Threlkel had over 100 yards running for San Luis Obispo.

SLO came into the game 0-4 losing by a touchdown or less twice this season — 29-22 to Paso Robles on March 26 and 22-17 to Arroyo Grande on April 16.

The Eagles entered 3-2, and after a promising 3-0 start had dropped their last two games.

Templeton is led by senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski, who has thrown for 290 yards in five games and rushed for 756 with 11 scores on the ground.

Kale Loppnow entered as the team’s statistical leader in catches, hauling in 17 passes for 230 yards and a 30-yard scoring grab against Paso Robles in Week 4.

Templeton plays Righetti next week in its final home game.

Other SLO County scores

Righetti 33, Arroyo Grande 14

Paso Robles 49, Santa Maria 7

Pioneer Valley 47, Atascadero 12