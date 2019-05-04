Spring playoff brackets released. Here are the matchups for SLO County teams

Atascadero’s Shelby Moody gets under a pop-up as the Paso Robles dugout looks on. Scott Middlecamp

Spring high school sports playoffs are here, and a host of San Luis Obispo County teams are in the mix across six divisions of the CIF-Central Section. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out, as well as first-round opponents for Central Coast teams.

Baseball

In Division I, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles are seeded second and 12th, respectively.

Righetti, which edged the Tigers 4-2 on Thursday to secure the Mountain League title, is seeded fourth. The Tigers were runner-up, followed by Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Paso Robles will face No. 1 seeded Buchanan (25-3, 13-2 Tri-River) in the first round, which kicks off Wednesday. Buchanan is the No. 9-ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

San Luis Obispo will play No. 13 seeded Tulare Western (15-14, 11-4 East Yosemite).

In Division II, fifth-seeded Arroyo Grande will have a home game against No. 14 seeded Tehachipi (13-14, 11-4 South Yosemite). San Joaquin Memorial is the No. 1 seed in Division II.

Mission Prep, Nipomo and Atascadero all made it into the Division III playoffs. Fourth-seeded Mission Prep, which earned a share of the Ocean League title along with Nipomo, will have a home playoff game against No. 13 seeded North (15-13, 10-5 Southeast Yosemite).

Nipomo and Atascadero will each have road games. No. 10 seeded Nipomo will play No. 7 seed Kerman (16-9-1, 11-4 North Sequoia) and No. 12 seeded Atascadero will play fifth-seeded Reedley (17-8, 8-2 North Yosemite).

No. 14 Morro Bay is the lone local team in Division IV and will play No. 3 seeded Taft (20-6, 10-2 South Sequoia) on the road.

Softball

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and Paso Robles each made the Division I playoffs. Atascadero and Paso Robles shared the Mountain League title.

No. 7 seeded Atascadero will play unseeded Centennial (9-14,. 5-10 Southwest Yosemite) at home Tuesday. Only the first eight teams were seeded in the bracket.

Paso Robles is unseeded and will play No. 8 seeded Liberty (19-8, 13-2 Southwest Yosemite) on the road.

Arroyo Grande, also unseeded, will play No. 3 seeded Stockdale (23-5, 14-1), the Southwest Yosemite League champions.





In Division II, No. 6 seeded San Luis Obispo plays a familiar face in unseeded Pioneer Valley (8-18-1, 5-5 Ocean) on the road.

Templeton and Nipomo made the playoffs in Division III. No. 2 seeded Templeton will also play a local team: unseeded St. Joseph (6-14-1, 2-10 Mountain) at home.

Nipomo will play No. 3 seeded Selma (16-9, 6-6 Central Sequoia) on the road.

Morro Bay, which went undeafeated in league play and the Ocean League champion, is the No. 6 seeded team in Division IV. The Pirates will play host to unseeded Wasco (16-10-1, 8-4 South Sequoia).

In the Division VI playoffs, No. 6 seeded Mission Prep will play unseeded Laton (10-13, 7-3 East Sierra).