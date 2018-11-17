The San Luis Obispo High School girls volleyball team won the CIF State Division IV Volleyball Championship over Hilmar on Saturday afternoon.
The San Luis Obispo High School girls volleyball team won the CIF State Division IV Volleyball Championship over Hilmar on Saturday afternoon. San Luis Obispo High School
The San Luis Obispo High School girls volleyball team won the CIF State Division IV Volleyball Championship over Hilmar on Saturday afternoon. San Luis Obispo High School

High School Sports

SLO High wins first volleyball state title in a five-set thriller

By Tribune staff

sports@thetribunenews.com

November 17, 2018 05:39 PM

The San Luis Obispo High School girls volleyball team rallied for a five-set victory Saturday afternoon over Hilmar to win the school’s first volleyball state title.

Hilmar, leading 2-1 in sets, needed one more to clinch its first state championship. However, the Tigers rallied to beat the Yellowackets 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9 in the CIF State Division IV Championship at Santiago College in Orange.

The first three sets were back and forth between the north and south’s No. 1 seeds.

But, in the fourth set, everything changed. Then SLO High ran away with the fifth set, sparking a raucous celebration.

SLO High was coming off its first ever CIF-State Regional title after beating No. 2 Beaumont in straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-23) Tuesday to advance to the state final.

The Tigers had earned an at-large bid after reaching the semifinals of the Central Section Division II playoffs the previous week.

  Comments  