SLO County runners shine at sectionals. SLO High plays for girls volleyball title

The Central Coast shined at the CIF-Central Section Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Thursday.

The Paso Robles boys took first place in Division I with a score of 65. The Bearcats were paced by three runners in the top 10. Damian Gavilan was second overall, Pablo Cortes was fifth and Steven Scruggs was eighth.

Arroyo Grande placed fifth overall as a team with a score of 142.

In the Division II boy’s race, Atascadero’s Xavier Gonzales finished first overall, while San Luis Obispo’s Duncan Spiers and Matthew Scurria were sixth and seventh, respectively. San Luis Obispo placed second in the team portion with a score of 60. Liberty was first overall with 48 points.

On the girl’s side, San Luis Obispo had five runners in the top 10 en route to winning the Division II team title.

Grace Rubio was second, Shaylee Grimm was third, Grace Greenelsh was fourth, Emma Manderino was seventh and Samantha Simard was eighth. Claire Livengood of Atascadero was fifth and Madeline Loff of Paso Robles was sixth.

San Luis Obispo led the way with 24 points, and Paso Robles was third with 112 points.

In the Division III boy’s race, Devin Diaz of Nipomo was sixth.

In the Division II girls race, Kacie Slover of Nipomo was fourth, Audrey McClish of Morro Bay was fifth and Illiana Murguia of Nipomo was ninth.

Those qualifying for the state meet are: the Paso Robles boys team, San Luis Obispo boys team, the San Luis Obispo girls team, Gonzales, Diaz, Livengood, McClish and Slover.

Girls volleyball

The San Luis Obispo girls volleyball team a CIF-State Regional title for the first time in school history, beating No. 2 Beaumont in straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-23) Tuesday in the Division IV bracket.

The Tigers had earned an at-large bid after reaching the semifinals of the Central Section Division II playoffs the previous week.

The Tigers (24-14) will now play in the state final, where they will face the No. 1 seeded northern team, Hilmar (35-12). The match will be held on Saturday at Santiago Canyon College.

Water polo

The No.1 seeded Arroyo Grande girls water polo lost in the CIF-Central Section Division 1 championship to No. 2 Clovis 6-5.

Clovis repeated as champion after overcoming a 2-1 halftime deficit. Clovis took a 4-2 lead in the third quarter, and the Eagles’ comeback attempt came up short. Clovis has played in the championship game every year for 10 years.