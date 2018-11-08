Mission Prep begins playoff run, SLO High takes on No. 1 seed

The Mission Prep football team will put its perfect record on the line in the CIF-Central Section 8-man playoffs Friday night — and all the Royals have to do is win once and they’re in the championship game.

The Royals face off at home against Riverdale Christian at 7 p.m. in a second-round game after receiving a first-round bye last week.

Mission Prep compiled a 9-0 overall record playing a mix of 11-man games in its three-game non-league schedule before going 6-0 to win the eight-man Central Sierra League.

The Royals’ average margin of victory in league competition was 44.5, and they recorded three straight shutouts at one point this season. Mission Prep also beat Morro Bay, Kern Valley and Greenfield in 11-man competition.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Riverdale Christian finished fourth in the Central Sierra and lost 63-0 to Mission Prep on Oct. 6. This is expected to be Mission Prep’s second and final season playing eight-man football after dropping down from 11-man two years ago due to dwindling participation numbers.

San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande also both have second-round playoff games Friday, which will be played on the road. Here are the details:

SLO High at San Joaquin Memorial, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo (8-3) recorded its first playoff win last week since 2011 with a 24-16 Central Section Division 3 win over South of Bakersfield.

The Tigers’ prize? A showdown with San Joaquin Memorial, the undefeated No. 1 seed and champion of the Fresno area’s County/Metro Athletic Conference. San Joaquin (10-0) enjoyed a first-round bye last week after beating opponents by an average of nearly 30 points per game.

Arroyo Grande at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Grande cruised to a first-round victory in the Central Section Division 1 playoffs with a 59-10 victory last week over Sanger, setting up Friday’s matchup with the second-place team from the Tri-River League.

Buchanan (10-2) beat league rival Clovis West 31-0 in the first round last week.