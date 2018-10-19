Nipomo earns share of Ocean League title with win over Pioneer Valley

A missed extra point proved to be the difference in a showdown between the Ocean League’s two undefeated teams Friday night.
The Nipomo High School football team earned at least a share of the inaugural league title with a 14-13 win over Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria.
“It’s a great feeling,” Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge said. “We didn’t play very well at all, but we still won. It was a good sign of our character.”
Nipomo quarterback Brayden Groshart scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to James Porter.
The Titans (7-2, 4-0) missed a field goal with a 1:40 remaining, and held Pioneer Valley (5-4, 3-1) to a four-and-out to close the game.
Nipomo also had a sack and forced a fumble with 4 minutes remaining.
The Titans will play host to Templeton (3-5, 2-1) in a game that will decide if Nipomo will own sole possession of the title next week.
