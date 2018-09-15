Arroyo Grande football dominates rival Nipomo for 3rd straight victory

Arroyo Grande High School quarterback Kadin Byrne had four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-0 non-conference win over neighboring Nipomo.

Byrne overcame an early interception, throwing for a score and finishing with three rushing touchdowns to lead Arroyo Grande to its third consecutive win.

Caleb Tomasin added an 80-yard rushing touchdown.

The Eagles (4-1) managed a field goal in the first quarter but erupted for 35 combined points in the second and third quarters.

The victory was the Eagles’ ninth consecutive in the history between the two teams.

What’s next

Arroyo Grande will look to keep its winning streak intact when it plays Bullard of Fresno next week. Nipomo (3-2) will play at Santa Maria.

Arroyo Grande High SChool senior running back James Gilmet carries the ball in a non-conference football game Friday against Nipomo. Sara Dechance Courtesy photo

Scores involving SLO County teams

Paso Robles 21, Pioneer Valley 7

Morro Bay 28, Viewpoint 27

San Luis Obispo 20, Santa Ynez 10

Mission Prep 68, Laton 14

Redwood 48, Atascadero 14

Liberty 67, Templeton 27

Other Central Coast scores

St. Joseph 48, Centennial 28

Mt. Whitney 56, Santa Maria 15

Righetti 42, Soledad 12

Buena 24, Cabrillo 7

Orcutt Academy 54, Frazier Mountain 6