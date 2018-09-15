Arroyo Grande football dominates rival Nipomo for 3rd straight victory

Arroyo Grande High School quarterback Kadin Byrne had four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-0 non-conference win over neighboring Nipomo.
Byrne overcame an early interception, throwing for a score and finishing with three rushing touchdowns to lead Arroyo Grande to its third consecutive win.
Caleb Tomasin added an 80-yard rushing touchdown.
The Eagles (4-1) managed a field goal in the first quarter but erupted for 35 combined points in the second and third quarters.
The victory was the Eagles’ ninth consecutive in the history between the two teams.
What’s next
Arroyo Grande will look to keep its winning streak intact when it plays Bullard of Fresno next week. Nipomo (3-2) will play at Santa Maria.
Scores involving SLO County teams
Paso Robles 21, Pioneer Valley 7
Morro Bay 28, Viewpoint 27
San Luis Obispo 20, Santa Ynez 10
Mission Prep 68, Laton 14
Redwood 48, Atascadero 14
Liberty 67, Templeton 27
Other Central Coast scores
St. Joseph 48, Centennial 28
Mt. Whitney 56, Santa Maria 15
Righetti 42, Soledad 12
Buena 24, Cabrillo 7
Orcutt Academy 54, Frazier Mountain 6
