Live coverage: Scoreboard, highlights and social media from Friday’s football action

Check out The Tribune’s live scoreboard and social media feed involving all of Friday night’s prep football games around the Central Coast.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
SOCIAL MEDIA FEED
Live updates will appear here when the games begin.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments