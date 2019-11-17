Harkins, Verna win Straight Down classic with PGA pros stacking leaderboard

PGA Tour professional Brandon Harkins and his partner Tony Verna won the Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament Sunday with a 14-under round in the best ball tournament in San Luis Obispo.

Harkins edged Edward Loar and his partner Todd Mitchell, who finished at -12.

The leaderboard at the pro-am tournament, which matched a pro with an amateur, recorded the best score on each hole by a player on each team to determine the final tally.

“It means a lot to win this tournament,” said Harkins, who had a baby three weeks ago. “It’s kind of our offseason...I haven’t played a lot of golf of late. I can’t say enough about the golf course. These are some of the best greens I’ve ever putted on, and that includes on the PGA tour. They are phenomenal.”

Harkins and Verna bogeyed the 16th and going into the final hole, they were one shot ahead, needing at least a par to win.

They recorded a birdie, to edge out Mitchell and Loar, who called the greens “diabolical.”

“This is shorter than most PGA Tour courses, but the greens are really hard,” Loar said. “They’re diabolical. But it’s a great course for this type of event. And the weather couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The Straight Down Fall Classic golf tournament features some PGA professionals paired with amateur players was held at the San Luis Obispo Country Club this weekend. Rod Pampling, paired with Ian Happ, watches where his ball is headed at driving down the fairway. Laura Dickinson

Other top finishers included Rod Pampling and Ian Happ who tied for third at -11 and Ricky Barnes and Andrew Medley, who also shot 11 under.

“Any tournament you play, you get the blood flowing and the competitive juices come out, so we were hoping to win but came up just short,” Barnes said. “I thought this was a loose, fun environment and the course was a lot of fun. I also got to play with my close friend (Medley) and that made it a great tournament.”

Kenny Perry tees off at the 17th hole during the 2019 Straight Down Fall Classic in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson

Verna and Harkins are close friends as well and both said they encouraged each other throughout the round.

“If I hit a bad shot, Brandon picked me up and we helped each other out,” said Verna, who was a high school rival in the Bay Area of Harkins.