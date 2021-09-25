Cal Poly men’s soccer falls to UC Santa Barbara in Blue-Green Rivalry game

Cal Poly fans cheer on the soccer team during the Blue-Green Rivalry game on Sept. 30, 2018. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

After a yearlong pause due to COVID-19, the Cal Poly men’s soccer team reignited its Blue-Green rivalry at UC Santa Barbara Saturday evening.

While Cal Poly fought to end a two-game losing streak, the Mustangs (2-4-1) lost 2-0 to the Gauchos (4-3-2) in the final game of non-conference play.

Tortillas flooded the pitch as droves of UC Santa Barbara students filled Harder Stadium.

The Mustangs were down a few key players due to injuries, including captain and right center back Josh Graham and right back Alonso Rodriguez.

Coach Steve Sampson said the team hopes the players get healthy and can play in the next match.

Neither team scored during the first half, as Cal Poly missed two shots and UC Santa Barbara missed four.

“I believe that our team played exceptionally well. It’s actually the best team that I’ve had in the seven years that I’ve been here,” Sampson said. “We lack that final touch. We lack that little bit of precision in the attacking side of the field.”

UC Santa Barbara struck in the 64th minute, when Jorge Aldana set up Finn Ballard McBride for a header to the left corner of the net.

McBride scored again in the 69th minute, striking the ball into the bottom left corner and out of reach of goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado.

The Mustangs ended the match with four yellow cards and 13 fouls, while the Gauchos totaled one yellow card and 10 fouls.

As Cal Poly looks to improve its attack and polish up details, Coach Sampson said he was very proud of the Mustangs after the team played no officials matches last season.

“This team doesn’t ever give up. They never drop their heads. They keep believing that they can come back,” Sampson said. “We’re starting to get better every single day.”

The Mustangs will open Big West Conference play at Sacramento State on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Blue-Green rivalry will resume in San Luis Obispo at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.