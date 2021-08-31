Play when you can: State governing body says high schools can play games on Sundays

With fall sports scheduling in disarray, the state governing body for high school activities ruled Tuesday afternoon that teams can play games on Sundays.

Teams in the Sacramento area have been challenged by COVID-19 protocols and smoke-filled air. At least 12 football games were canceled in the area because of protocols. Meanwhile, the majority of Friday night’s football games were postponed or canceled as the air quality from nearby fires made it unhealthy to be outside.

The California Interscholastic Federation says teams can play games on Sundays until further notice, but teams may not practice or have other team activities on Sundays. The rule applies only to fall sports; winter sports don’t tip off for another three months.

Five prep football games in the Sacramento area were played Monday night after air quality problems Friday.

High school sports are not to be played in air worse than 150 on the air-index model, which is deemed unhealthy for all ages. Teams in California are allowed 11 weeks to play 10 regular-season games. Nonleague games, the ones in August and into September, cannot be added to the end of the regular schedule.

Coaches and athletic directors are in a rush to get games in because it’s good for the players and fans who had no 2020 season due to the pandemic and a shortened spring season, and it’s good for the gate receipts to help fund sports programs on campus.