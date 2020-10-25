SLO County native designs Red Bull motocross course, event: ‘This whole place is a dream’

A Templeton-born motocross athlete is leaving his mark on the Midwest.

Professional freerider Tyler Bereman recently designed a groundbreaking new course in Kansas featuring “some of the biggest and most creative jumps ever created in motocross,” according to a Red Bull news release.

The San Luis Obispo County County native also tried out the Fort Scott, Kansas, course for himself, competing against other motocross pros in an inaugural Red Bull Imagination event.

“Some of the sport’s top riders showed up to compete, braving the massive jumps and showcasing their riding style on the innovative, first-of-its-kind course in the process,” Red Bull officials said in the release, calling the event “a significant step forward for the sport of freeride motocross.”

Bereman, an eight-time X Games medalist, won with a score of 97, beating second-place rider Colby Raha, who tallied 96.

Creativity, technical ability and personal style were factored in to tally points toward the final score in the event, Red Bull said.

Tyler Bereman competes in Red Bull Imagination in Fort Scott, Kansas, on Oct. 13, 2020. Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

Bereman worked with course builder Jason Baker and his Dream Traxx team to design and construct the Red Bull Imagination course.

It took a crew of five operators using 12 pieces of heavy equipment a total of 19 days to build the course, Red Bull said. They moved 50,000 cubic yards of dirt as they carved Bereman’s vision into the landscape.

The course has 45 built-in features, including jumps, berms, a shipping container and a quarterpipe, the release said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Some jumps launch riders 140 feet horizontally and 55 feet vertically into the air.

“This whole place is a dream track,” Bereman said in a video interview shared by Red Bull after the event. “I just wanted to get through it in one piece. There are some really, really, really technical jumps and we had a lot of issues with dealing with weather and wind all week. So we had limited riding time with small windows of opportunity to ride.”

“This is a good place to start,” Bereman added. “Hopefully we can build on it and come back for a round two and I’m just stoked to see where this thing goes and just stoked for the future.”