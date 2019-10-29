Amgen Tour of California race canceled — and it may not be back any time soon

The famed Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been canceled for 2020 — and organizers aren’t sure when the competition will return.

The race, which has taken cyclists throughout the Golden State since 2006, is going on hiatus starting next year, according to an AEG Sports news release.

The Amgen race has brought competitors and fans to San Luis Obispo County many times throughout the history of the event. During the 2019 competition, Morro Bay served as a finishing point and Pismo Beach as a starting point.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but the business fundamentals of the Amgen Tour of California have changed since we launched the race 14 years ago,” said Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California, in a statement.

“While professional cycling globally continues to grow and we are very proud of the work we have done to increase the relevance of professional cycling, particularly in the United States, it has become more challenging each year to mount the race. This new reality has forced us to re-evaluate our options, and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021.”

Thank you, fans. It’s been an amazing 14 years. “AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that they will put the Amgen Tour of California race on hiatus for the 2020 racing season.” pic.twitter.com/56qlHkzYVJ — AmgenTOC (@AmgenTOC) October 29, 2019