Here are the results of this year’s City to the Sea Half Marathon

The City to the Sea Half Marathon attracted hundreds of runners Sunday morning who got up at dawn to take on the 13.1-mile race from downtown San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach.

Swarnjit Boyal crossed the finish line first, with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 50 seconds. Boyal beat second-place finisher Gordon Sturgess by two minutes and six seconds. Jason Cannon rounded out the top three in the men’s division with a time of 1:11.00.

Claire Green finished first in the women’s division, with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes and nine seconds. Natalie Rodriguez came in second with a time of 1:19.21. Courtney Moore rounded out the women’s top three with a time of 1:24.05.

In the event’s 5K race in Pismo Beach, 20-year-old John Gutierrez finished first in the men’s division with a time of 16:32, while 59-year-old Robyn Schmidt finished first in the women’s division with a time of 20:44.